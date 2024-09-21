Land on which Belagavi Smart City laid road handed over to owner, as per Karnataka High Court directions

Belagavi: Part of the lands on which Belagavi Smart City Limited (BSCL) had laid road under the Smart City project from SPM Road to old PB Road were handed over to its owner Balasaheb Patil as per the directions of the Karnataka High Court, Dharwad Bench on Saturday.

The Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) had given a no-objection certificate to BSCL for laying road from SPM Road to old PB Road, on the lands which had been marked as road in the CDP map.

However, land acquisition process had not been initiated and road was laid at a cost of Rs 5.88 crore on lands measuring 21.65 guntha’s in CTS No 4111 which was completed in the year 2022.

Land owner Balasaheb Patil filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking compensation for the lands on which road had been laid. Later, a contempt petition was filed, after which Assistant Commissioner, Belagavi Subdivision also Special Land Acquisition Officer had given affidavit in the court that the BCC would compensate for the land. An approximate cost of Rs 20 crore had been estimated for the land.

BCC in its council meeting held recently had decided to pay Rs 20 crore compensation to the land owner to prevent contempt proceedings in the court.