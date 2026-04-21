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Land-owning Dalit women in Karnataka still depend on wage labour: Study

The study, which evaluated the Bhoo Odetana scheme, concluded that land ownership has not fully eliminated dependence on wage labour for Scheduled Caste (SC) women.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 23:57 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 23:57 IST
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