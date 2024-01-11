Lands within TMC deemed to be converted for non-agri purposes: HC

Insofar as the question whether the TMC can restrict the usage of the property only for petrol bunk in spite of the conversion for non-agricultural commercial purposes, the court said that such artificial distinction is sustainable. “The TMC cannot put the cart before the horse and restrict the usage of land only for petrol bunk purposes after the petrol bunk has already been established. On this ground also, the endorsement issued by the TMC falls foul of the applicable law,” the court said, directing TMC to issue building license as eligible by following the building bye-laws applicable within a period of 60 days.