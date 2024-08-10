Landslide affects train services between Mangaluru- Bengaluru

Mangaluru: Trains travelling between Mangaluru and Bengaluru have been affected following landslides in areas near Sakleshpur and Alur.

The landslip occurred between Sakleshpur and Ballupete Stations of Mysuru Division at 12.30 am.

As a result, five train services have been regulated. Several passengers have remained stranded. A few passengers who had to reach Bengaluru for their office work walked to the main road to board a bus towards Bengaluru. Those who remained were served with food by the railways.

The following trains are affected:

Train No 16511 KSR Bengaluru - Kannur Express, Journey commenced on August 9 is regulated at Alur

Train No. 16585 SMVT Bengaluru - Murdeshwar Express, Journey commenced on August 9 is regulated at Hassan

Train No 16586 Murdeshwar - SMVT Bengaluru Express, Journey commenced August 9 is regulated at Sakleshpur

Train No. 16512 Kannur - KSR Bengaluru Express, Journey commenced on August 9 is regulated at Sakleshpur

Train No. 16596 Karwar - KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Super-Fast Express Journey commenced on August 9 is regulated at Donigal