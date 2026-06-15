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Homeindiakarnataka

Landslide fear looms as Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru fails to protect 163 hotspots

While precautionary measures had been undertaken in some of these areas, many others remain unattended.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 01:05 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 01:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChikkamagaluru

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