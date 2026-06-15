Landslide fear looms as Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru fails to protect 163 hotspots

<p>Chikkamagaluru: The Chikkamagaluru district administration has identified 163 locations vulnerable to landslides across the district based on landslides triggered by heavy rains since 2019.</p>.<p>While precautionary measures had been undertaken in some of these areas, many others remain unattended. As a result, residents of the Malnad region are gripped with fear during the monsoon season. Of the 163 vulnerable locations, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) had identified 25 sites where human settlements and roads are at risk, the sources informed. GSI also had recommended steps to mitigate the looming crisis. Based on this report, the district administration submitted a proposal to the state government seeking funds. <br></p><p>According to sources, the proposal sent by the district administration had sought Rs 66.47 crore in order to carry out 146 works.</p>.Chikkamagaluru: Karnataka Forest Department to draft SOP for capturing Indian Gaur.<p>Based on the availability of funds, works worth Rs 33.74 crore have been taken up. Officials informed that once these projects were completed, the risk of landslides in the most vulnerable areas would be significantly reduced. While work has begun at some locations, it is yet to be launched in many areas.</p>.<p>With the onset of the monsoon season, the likelihood of completing all the projects this year appears low. <br>Consequently, concerns over landslides are expected to persist in vulnerable areas during the current monsoon as well, said sources in the district administration. Relief centres had been identified to accommodate families living in high-risk areas.</p>.<p>Officials said the district administration is prepared to relocate residents if rainfall intensifies and signs of soil loosening due to increased moisture levels become evident. In Guddethota village of Koppa taluk, 17 families continue to live under constant threat during every monsoon season.</p>.<p>Although land had been identified for their relocation, the process has not yet been completed. The administration has made arrangements to provide temporary shelter to these families during heavy rain, but a permanent solution to the problem remains a mirage. </p>