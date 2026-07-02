Landslide on Sirisi-Kumta highway hits traffic

<p>Karwar: After battering, both the coastal region and Malnad areas in Uttara Kannada for the last two days, rains relented in the district on Wednesday. However, minor landslides were reported in at least three places in the district.</p>.<p>Vehicular movement on Sirsi-Kumta national highway was hit for hours following the landslide at Devimane Ghat in the small hours of Wednesday. Heaps of mud and trees rolled down the hill onto the highway.</p>.Landslides reported as rain eases in Uttara Kannada.<p>Minor landslides were also reported at Mururu in Kumta taluk and Hodke Shirur in Honnavar taluk. No houses were damaged in the incidents, according to the officials.</p>.<p>The weather department has predicted heavy rains in several parts of coastal region, including Uttara Kannada district, till July 7</p>