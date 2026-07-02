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Homeindiakarnataka

Landslide on Sirisi-Kumta highway hits traffic

Minor landslides were also reported at Mururu in Kumta taluk and Hodke Shirur in Honnavar taluk.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 23:48 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 23:48 IST
KarnatakaLandslidetrafficKumtaSirsi

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