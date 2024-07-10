Landslide victims of Karnataka's Madhugundi, Malemane still wait for rehabilitation

After the incident, the then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and leaders from different political parties visited the village, along with teams of officials. However, the promises given by them have remained unfulfilled.

The victims are living in rented houses and line houses in coffee plantations. The people who once were owners of their plantations, are now working as labourers, to earn their daily bread. Depressed by the incident, two elderly persons breathed their last.

The land which was remaining after the destruction, has also gone from our hands. The government authorities stated that 10 months are sufficient to allot an alternative site and construct a house.

We were promised to provide Rs 5,000 per month for 10 months. In good faith, we handed over our land documents to them and signed the letter. Even after five years, the district administration has not provided the sites. Only Rs 25,000 was provided to per family towards rent, instead of Rs 50,000, lamented Malemane Raju Gowda.

He meanwhile said that the victims are thinking of approaching the court against the district administration. The people have left their village and are living in rented houses. But, the officials have been harassing them for the last five years. The full rent has not been paid by the government.

The district administration had prepared to shift all families in the flood prone Chennadlu village. However, only 16 families have agreed to shift. They have been allotted sites in Odinakudige in Idakini village. However, they have not received title deeds yet.

An official from the district administration said that land has been identified for landslide victims, near Bettagere in Mudigere taluk.

There are confusions regarding forest land. They will be solved and a proposal will be submitted to the government soon. After obtaining permission from the government, land will be provided to Malemane and Madhugundi victims.