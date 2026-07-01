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Homeindiakarnataka

Landslides reported as rain eases in Uttara Kannada

A minor landslide occurred in the early hours at Devimane Ghat on the Sirsi–Kumta National Highway after three to four days of continuous rain.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 21:02 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 21:02 IST
Karnataka News

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