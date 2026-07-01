Landslides reported as rain eases in Uttara Kannada

<p>Although rainfall intensity slightly reduced in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttara-kannada">Uttara Kannada</a> district on Wednesday, isolated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/landslides">landslides</a> were reported in several areas.</p>.<p>The coastal region continued to experience intermittent heavy showers.</p>.<p>A minor landslide occurred in the early hours at Devimane Ghat on the Sirsi–Kumta National Highway after three to four days of continuous rain.</p>.<p>Trees fell across the road, halting traffic for a while. Later, the road was cleared for movement of vehicles.</p>.Arunachal Pradesh grapples with flashfloods, deadly landslides.<p>Small landslips were also reported near residential areas in Murur of Kumta taluk and Hodke Shirur village of Honnavar taluk, though officials said no houses were damaged. The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in parts of the coastal belt till July 7.</p>.<p>In Honnavar, continuous rain over two days caused a hillside collapse near homes of Uma Annu Naik and Venkatesh Naik in Hodke Shirur village.</p>.<p>Officials said residents have been advised to move to safer locations, as a precautionary measures.</p>.<p>In Kumta, a landslide damaged the residence of Ramachandra Bhat.</p>