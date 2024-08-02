Landslides wreak havoc in Dakshina Kannada

CMC member Khamarunnisa Nizam alleged that even though a memorandum was submitted to Ullal CMC Commissioner in-charge Vani Alva on July 16, requesting an assistance to repair the house, the official did not respond.

In Puttur, six cattle (three cows and three calves) were buried alive as mud from a hill slided on the cattle shed, in Andrigerei, Korya of Bellippadi village of Puttur taluk while two houses have been damaged.

A major landslide occurred at Bappalige–Tenkila at Puttur bypass of Mani-Mysuru highway. The hill slided to the road. The Devi temple on the hill faces the threat of collapse. The debris is being cleared. Vehicles have been moving on the alternative route in Puttur city.

Bantwal taluk received heavy rains coupled with thunder and lightning on Friday. A house was damaged due to a landslide, at Udladakodi in Nekkiladi village near Uppinangady. A pet dog was buried under the debris while a car and a two-wheeler were damaged due to the landslide.

A resident called Monamma from Meginamane in Chennattodi village was relocated as her house was damaged.