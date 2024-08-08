Landslips on Nandi statue road: A warning call to protect Chamundi Hill

C A Jayakumar of Mysuru Travel Agents Association said, "The delay in the completion of the work indicates how delicate it is to restore natural topography. Tourists, unable to see the Nandi statue, are disappointed. The delay indicates a lack of vision by the government for tourism promotion".

M Ravi, vice-president, of Karnataka Tourism Forum, added, "Massive landslides at Wayanad, landslips on Nandi statue road are a warning call to protect Chamundi Hill from further damage. We should take precautions to protect nature, its beauty and heritage, instead of waiting for a disaster to happen".

Continue ban

Ravi said: "Ban on private vehicles to Chamundi Hill, with a parking facility at Lalitha Mahal Palace ground and bus facility from there, during weekends in Ashada month is a good move. It should be continued for all weekends and government holidays. They should also provide a proper parking facility at the foot of the hill with basic infrastructure and amenities".

Advance booking

Jayakumar said, "Chamundi Hill is the crown of Mysuru. It is a major lung space. It is a small hillock and cannot take too much pressure of development or vehicles. So, they should introduce an advance booking system to visit the temple like in Tirupati and streamline vehicular movement. Vehicles should be allowed for a limited period, to prevent further damage to the hill, like the landslip on the Nandi road".

Police officials said that they will take a collective decision, after a discussion with Chamundi Hill Temple Development Authority, district administration and tourism stakeholders, on booking for temple visits; limiting vehicular movement; and continuing the ban on vehicular movement during holidays and weekends.

In October 2019, a minor landslip occurred near the viewpoint on the Nandi statue road. Vehicular movement was restricted for a few days and was resumed after PWD repaired it. Following heavy rains, the road collapsed again in a few places on October 20, 2021. Another portion of it collapsed on November 6, 2021. Experts observed cracks at several points on the stretch, which posed a threat of more such landslips.

Stop encroachments

Founder of Mysore Grahakara Parishat Bhamy V Shenoy said, "At least after seeing nature's fury in Wayanad, we should take steps to preserve Chamundi Hill. We should stop encroachments and construction of buildings there".

To maintain the religious sanctity of the hill, ex-MP Pratap Simha had suggested evacuating private people from Chamundi Hill, by purchasing their lands and relocating them to an alternative land near Uttanahalli.