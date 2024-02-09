Large crowds at Janaspandana programme show collapse of administration: Karnataka Opposition leader R Ashoka

Bengaluru: Taking a dig at the Janaspandana programme, leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, on Thursday, said in a post on X that such a large crowd gathering to get their grievances resolved was an indication of the complete collapse of administration in the state.
“Dear CM, this is not a great achievement. It shows how much the administration has collapsed in the state. Despite appointing district incharge ministers and filling all Cabinet posts, people had to come from far off places indicate that you government has failed them completely,” he said.
Lashing out at the CM, Ashoka said Siddaramaiah should be ashamed of this event. He need not use this to highlight how many grievances he was able to resolve.
“Why can’t you direct your ministers to work on the ground and resolve people’s problems,” he questioned.
Karnataka Rashtra Samiti president Ravi Krishna Reddy dubbed the CM’s Janaspandana as a PR stunt.
“Without punishing inefficient and corrupt officials and without making the administration transparent, spending taxpayers’ money to hold Janaspandana is just election-time theatrics,” he said.