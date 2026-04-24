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'Last rank for Kalaburagi': Karnataka BJP trolls Minister Priyank Kharge over SSLC results

Kalaburagi had the lowest pass percentage at 85.06%. However, this is a big jump from 56.89% last year.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 00:00 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 00:00 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKalaburagiPriyank KhargeKarnataka PoliceSSLC

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