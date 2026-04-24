<p>Bengaluru: The Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> criticised Information Technology Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> after Kalaburagi district, which he represents, finished last in the SSLC examination-1, the results of which were announced Thursday. </p>.<p>Kalaburagi had the lowest pass percentage at 85.06 per cent. However, this is a big jump from 56.89 per cent last year.</p>.Poor SSLC results to cost schools’ recognition: Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhuvanesh Patil.<p>“A flawless record in failure! It seems the ‘noble work’ of the in-charge minister only happens in press conferences and Twitter threads. If he spent half as much time developing Kalaburagi as he does picking fights on social media, the children of his district wouldn’t be trailing behind the entire state,” the BJP said in a tweet.</p>.<p>“Being ‘in charge’ is supposed to mean responsibility, not round-the-clock social media activity,” it said. </p>.<p>Priyank hit back and asked the BJP not to ‘insult’ the students of Kalaburagi. </p>.<p>“If you have a problem, criticise me. Why are you ridiculing the children of Kalaburagi? The district’s pass percentage may be 85 per cent. This time, the results are better than the previous academic year, both in the state and in Kalaburagi district,” Priyank pointed out.</p>.<p>“Is the BJP branding even the children of BJP leaders and workers in Kalaburagi district as ‘dullards’?” he asked.</p>