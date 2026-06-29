Late monsoon affects multi-village water supply scheme in Belagavi

<p>Belagavi: Seven rivers in the district are heading towards a dry spell as the district has not received the expected rain during the current monsoon season.</p>.<p>Water levels in the five reservoirs are falling significantly. As many as eight multi-village drinking water schemes in the district are suspended due to a shortage caused by the dry spell.</p>.<p>The district has 62 multi-village drinking water schemes. July is approaching, yet there is still no adequate rainfall, leading the riverbeds to dry. The resulting water shortage has forced several schemes to be suspended.</p>.<p><strong>Villages affected</strong></p>.<p>The Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department Belagavi sub-division has 24 multi-village drinking water schemes. Of these, 22 are operational. As the Malaprabha river has dried up, the Hirebagewadi and Badas schemes have been suspended. These two schemes supplied water to six villages, which are now facing difficulties.</p>.<p>The Chikkodi sub-division has 38 multi-village drinking water schemes, of which six have been suspended. This has triggered water scarcity in 25 villages.</p>.<p>The Rajapur–Tukkanatti scheme supplied water to four villages and 22 populated areas. The Sandur scheme supplied water to six villages, while the Balobal and Nainglaj schemes supplied water to four villages each. The Budihal scheme supplied three villages and the <br>Jatrat scheme supplied water to two villages. As Ghataprabha, Vedaganga and Dudhganga rivers have dried up, these schemes are facing a shortage of water.</p>.<p>Hipparagi Barrage</p>.<p>Upstream of the Hippargi Barrage in Belagavi district, 13 multi-village drinking water schemes supply drinking water to 120 villages in Athani, Raybag and Chikkodi taluks. In addition, the Kakamari multi-village drinking water scheme and the Savadi, Jhunjarwad, Shirahatti and Balawad single-village drinking water schemes are also in operation.</p>.<p>The Krishna river has also dried up. As a result, only a limited quantity of water is available in the barrage. If it does not rain soon, this water may be exhausted, raising the possibility of <br>these schemes also being <br>suspended.</p>.<p>Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department Belagavi Sub-division Executive Engineer Kiran Ghorpade said: “We are hiring private borewells and supplying water in areas where schemes have been suspended. For this purpose, we have identified 189 borewells.”</p>.<p>Reservoir levels decline</p>.<p>The Navilutirtha and Hidkal reservoirs, which usually brim with water by the end of June, have also recorded decreased water levels.</p>.<p>The Hidkal Dam, which has a maximum storage capacity of 51 tmc ft, had 28.04 tmc ft of water on June 28, 2025. It now has only 7.22 tmc ft in storage.</p>.<p>The Navilutirtha Dam, with a maximum storage capacity of 37.73 tmc ft, had 16.68 tmc ft of water at this time last year. It now has 8.74 tmc ft in storage.</p>.<p>Officials of both reservoirs said that the water currently available in the reservoirs will be sufficient for drinking purposes until the end of July. There is no need for people to panic.</p>