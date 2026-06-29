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Homeindiakarnataka

Late monsoon affects multi-village water supply scheme in Belagavi

Water levels in the five reservoirs are falling significantly. As many as eight multi-village drinking water schemes in the district are suspended due to a shortage caused by the dry spell.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 19:08 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 19:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaWater supply

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