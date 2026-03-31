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Launched with fanfare, government cow shelters remain underutilised in Karnataka

According to the 2019 Livestock Census, Karnataka has approximately 77,000 stray cattle.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 23:14 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 23:14 IST
India NewsKarnataka

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