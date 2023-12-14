Law on borewells, pump sets along canals to be introduced: D K Shivakumar

Belagavi: The Karnataka government will introduce a law prohibiting installation of pump sets and making permission mandatory to dig borewells along irrigation canals, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told the Assembly on Thursday.

Shivakumar, the water resources minister, was responding to a calling-attention motion by Harihar BJP MLA BP Harish.

"Across all canals, people are installing pump sets because of which the tail-ends are not receiving water. This is a state-level problem," Shivakumar said.