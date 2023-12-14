Law on borewells, pump sets along canals to be introduced: D K Shivakumar

Belagavi: The Karnataka government will introduce a law prohibiting installation of pump sets and making permission mandatory to dig borewells along irrigation canals, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told the Assembly on Thursday.
Shivakumar, the water resources minister, was responding to a calling-attention motion by Harihar BJP MLA BP Harish.
"Across all canals, people are installing pump sets because of which the tail-ends are not receiving water. This is a state-level problem," Shivakumar said.
"I'm coming out with a law that will make permission mandatory to dig borewells within one km from canals. Also, at no cost will people be allowed to install a motor (for pump sets). I'm coming out with a strong law in the next legislature session," Shivakumar said.
Without such a law, Shivakumar said a project like Yettinahole will not yield results. "We'd spend Rs 25,000-26,000 crore to lift water for only three months. Without a law, water will stop at Arsikere," he said.
The Yettinahole project aims to draw 24 tmcft of water from the Yettinahole river in Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district to meet the drinking water demands of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Ramanagara and some parts of Bangalore Urban districts.