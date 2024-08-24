Law & order has deteriorated in a big way in Karnataka, Congress lost moral right to govern: BJP

Terming the incident where a 24-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped as "condemnable and a satanic act", the BJP leader said, "How did the drug reach the hands of the accused? Who is behind it?" Noting that when Neha Hiremath was murdered in Hubballi earlier this year and allegations of "love jihad" surfaced, the Chief Minister and Home Minister had rejected it, he asked, "Which forces are behind this incident? The government and district administration has to make it public, and all those forces behind it should be punished by the police."

Demanding that the government had to bear the expenses of the victim's treatment, he said the administration has to give her courage and protection to her family.