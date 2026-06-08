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Homeindiakarnataka

Layouts in Chitradurga sink under garbage and stray animal menace

Residents allege that some locals fail to use municipal waste collection vehicles and instead dump debris on vacant sites are the main cause of the problem.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 18:46 IST
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Waste dumped on a roadside in Chitradurga city. dh file photo
Waste dumped on a roadside in Chitradurga city. dh file photo
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Published 07 June 2026, 18:46 IST
KarnatakaAnimalsChitradurgadogs

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