Layouts in Chitradurga sink under garbage and stray animal menace

<p>Chitradurga: Stagnant sewage-filled <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/potholes">potholes</a>, vacant sites choked with invasive weeds, roaming pigs and stray dogs, neglected parks and mounds of garbage have become defining features of many residential layouts in Chitradurga, causing growing concern among residents.</p>.<p>As new layouts continue to emerge across the city, the number of vacant sites is also increasing. Owing to poor maintenance, weeds have grown so thick in many places that the plots are no longer visible. Residents say the situation has led to a range of problems and disrupted their peace of mind.</p>.<p>While the menace of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/an-alcoholic-s-road-to-recovery-2813435">alcohol addicts </a>and overgrown bushes are major concerns in newly developed layouts, older layouts are grappling with weeds, thorny shrubs and garbage. Residents allege that some locals fail to use municipal waste collection vehicles and instead dump debris on vacant sites are the main cause of the problem. They said that construction debris and plastic waste are scattered across several areas. This has polluted the local environment and heightened fears of infectious diseases.</p>.Silt, stench, apathy: ‘Clean City’ myth unravels in Mysuru.<p>Stray animals</p>.<p>Another city resident said that herds of pigs roaming around Teachers Colony, KSRTC Layout, Mastamma Layout and areas surrounding Onake Obavva Stadium have become a common sight. Although high-tech fencing has been installed around three parks, creepers have spread so extensively that the parks are difficult to identify. Those entering the parks are met with pigs and overgrown vegetation.</p>.<p>“A stormwater canal runs through the middle of the park area. Pigs have turned the location into a shelter, while their owners regularly dump food waste collected from marriage halls and hotels at designated spots. As a result, the canal stretch has effectively been transformed into a pig-rearing site,” a regular park visitor said.</p>.<p>Residents say the number of both stray pigs and dogs has increased. <br>The problem has become a routine feature in many parts of the city, including Bank Colony, Teachers Colony, IUDP Layout, KHB Colony, Sadik Nagar, Puttagowri Layout, Jayalakshmi Layout, Garehatti, Sangameshwara Layout, Jogimatti Road and Kote Road.</p>.<p>Vacant sites</p>.<p>Most owners of vacant sites are settled in other towns. Consequently, they are unable to prevent the dumping of garbage on their plots. They have also failed to take steps to clear weeds and maintain cleanliness. Although some owners have built compound walls around vacant sites for security, the vegetation within has grown into what residents describe as miniature forests.</p>.Garbage piles up across Bengaluru as door-to-door collection is disrupted.<p>Residents alleged that despite repeated warnings issued by the City Municipal Council to owners of vacant sites in the past, little attention has been paid to the issue. <br>As a result, people living in these layouts continue to suffer, they added.</p>