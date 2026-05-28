Leaders recall Siddaramaiah's work for his home district, Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Congress party leaders and workers of Mysuru district recalled the contributions of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> to his home turf. They expressed disappointment over his decision to step down from the Chief Minister's position on Thursday. However they have decided to cooperate as Siddaramaiah has resigned voluntarily as per High command's direction, leaders said. </p><p>KPCC Spokesperson M Lakshmana recalled, "Siddaramaiah's contribution to his home district-Mysuru is enormous. From 2023 so far he has contributed works worth Rs 6500 crore to Mysuru city and rural, including about 46 major works like buildings of Kidwai hospital, Maharani's college and hostel, new KSRTC bus stand, NIMHANS model hospital; and landmark works like film city. In the latest 2026-27 budget alone, he has contributed Rs 1200 crore for atleast 18 major works to the district. During his tenure as chief minister from 2013 to 2018, Siddaramaiah has contributed works worth Rs 3800 crore to the city including 49 major works like district hospital, buildings of Jayadeva hospital, Super specialty and trauma care hospital, DC office, Police Commissioner's office, Maharani's college in Paduvaralli and more. He is the backbone of Congress and we party leaders will continue with his guidance."</p>.Rivalry with Siddaramaiah, succession drama: DK Shivakumar's biography to hit the stands in mid-July.<p>Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jaagrutha Vedike President K S Shivaram said that, "It is a black day to AHINDA community as Siddaramaiah is the brand ambassador and identity of OBC communities. In all four states in the country, where Congress is in power, party leaders from upper class communities have been the chief ministers. Karnataka is the only state where we had a chief minister from OBC community. 60 to 70 per cent people of OBC community members voted for Congress as the assembly election was faced by Congress with his leadership along with D K Shivakumar. They voted with trust that he would be the CM for the entire term."</p><p>"Siddaramaiah took all the communities together as he believed in the philosophies of visionaries like Basavanna, Dr B R Ambedkar and strived in building an equal society and ensuring social justice for all. He has brought internal reservation among SC/ST communities and he would have brought internal reservation in the OBC communities too. Education is the basic foundation for deprived communities to achieve socio-economic equality. Hence he made provisions for hostels and scholarships for backward class communities to support their education. He has accepted the socio-economic survey report. It should be implemented too. Now the support of the community to Congress party will depend on the philosophy of the new CM and if he would also ensure social justice to all communities other than nourishing his own community. Else vested interests are likely to take advantage of the situation and divert OBC community support," Shivaram said. </p>.Karnataka CM news LIVE Updates | After Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar leaves for Delhi.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> district congress committee, rural, President B J Vijay Kumar said, "Party leaders and workers of Mysuru district are disappointed with this development. However CM Siddaramaiah was mentally prepared for this. He has kept up his word that he would abide by Congress high command's decision. He has asked his followers to cooperate. "</p><p>Narasimharaja Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait said, "There has not been any confusion in the party. The Siddaramaiah led state government has kept up its promises and it will continue to be pro-people. There will not just be a cabinet reshuffle but a new cabinet itself. Last time, three leaders from the minority community became ministers. This time only two minority community leaders became ministers. Hope they will get adequate representation in the new cabinet."</p>