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Homeindiakarnataka

Leaders recall Siddaramaiah's work for his home district, Mysuru

Party workers, AHINDA leaders remain disappointed, but decide to cooperate with Siddaramaiah.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 12:54 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahMysuruOBC

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