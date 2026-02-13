<p>New Delhi: The development comes as the Siddaramaiah government is set to complete 1,000 days in office on Friday.<br>The party high command is likely to convene a meeting soon to address the issue, said sources.</p>.<p>The decision comes in the wake of meetings that Shivakumar held with top party leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal.</p>.<p>He reminded the high command about the long-pending meeting, which was originally scheduled for January.<br />Shivakumar was in the national capital to participate in discussions on poll preparations for the Assam elections, as he is one of the co-observers.</p>.<p>He claimed that he met Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on the sidelines of the deliberations. However, he did not clarify whether it was a one-to-one talk with them. The party high command also did not confirm any one-to-one talk between Shivakumar and Rahul or Priyanka.</p>.<p>Chhattisgarh former Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel, who was also attending the meeting, told reporters that it was only to discuss Assam poll preparations.</p>.<p>The deputy chief minister was reportedly miffed with Yathindra’s latest statement that his father, Siddaramaiah, had received an assurance from the party top brass that he would complete a full five-year term as chief minister.</p>.<p>In his meeting with Kharge and Venugopal on Thursday night, sources say, the DCM raised the issue of Siddaramaiah’s camp repeatedly claiming a full five-year term and suggested that the meeting with the CM be called at the earliest to settle the matter.</p>.<p>Although Congress top leader, Rahul Gandhi, had planned to convene a meeting in January or early February, it did not take place due to various reasons.</p>.<p>Speaking to mediapersons, Shivakumar said he did not want to disclose the details of the meeting. “Politics was discussed, but that will not be discussed before the media. We are political leaders and obviously discussions happen,” he said.</p>.<p>The Deputy Chief Minister did not respond when asked if there would be a change in leadership by the completion of 1,000 days in office. He said there was no power tussle between him and the chief minister. “It is within the BJP,” he added.</p>.<p>When asked if some legislators are embarking on a foreign tour between February 16 and March 3 to allegedly delay power-sharing between the chief minister and him, Shivakumar said he was unaware of such a development.</p>.<p>“I am not aware of it. I have seen it only in newspapers. Maybe the CM must be aware of it and he must have told them something which I don’t know,” he told reporters.</p>