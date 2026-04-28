<p>Bengaluru: Tug of war in Congress is likely to escalate with a team of 40 lawmakers preparing to visit New Delhi again for a Cabinet reshuffle while Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s camp has its fingers crossed over his leadership ambition. </p>.<p>Both camps - those who want to become ministers and Shivakumar who wants to replace Siddaramaiah as the chief minister - are awaiting ‘good news’ from the Congress top brass ahead of the government completing three years on May 20. </p>.<p>Earlier this month, over two dozen lawmakers visited the national capital to seek a Cabinet reshuffle. The lawmakers, led by Government Chief Whip Ashok Pattan, are planning another trip.</p>.Education expenses not static, can't be set to rigid upper limit: Karnataka High Court.<p>“After May 4, when the election results of various states will be out, 40 lawmakers are planning to visit New Delhi again to press for a Cabinet reshuffle,” Pattan, a Siddaramaiah loyalist, said.</p>.<p>“Our general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has promised us good news in the 2nd or 3rd week of May. We also met our national president Mallikarjun Kharge who said he’d speak to Rahul Gandhi (about Cabinet reshuffle),” he added. </p>.<p>Last week, Shivakumar spent a couple of days in New Delhi amid speculation that he mounted pressure on the Congress top brass to clarify on his leadership dispute with Siddaramaiah. </p>.<p>It is widely believed that Shivakumar does not favour a Cabinet reshuffle without clarity on the chief minister’s tenure. A reshuffle with <br>Siddaramaiah continuing as CM will be bad news for Shivakumar. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Kunigal Congress MLA Dr H D Ranganath reminded the Congress about the ‘power-sharing agreement’ between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. “An agreement is being talked about. What is that agreement? The high command should spell it out,” said Ranganath, who is identified with Shivakumar. He also wished that Shivakumar will receive ‘good news’ before his birthday on May 15. </p>.<p><strong>Seer backs DKS</strong></p>.<p>During the day, Idiga community seer Pranavananda Swami, who heads a forum of ‘most backward classes’ pontiffs, met Shivakumar. Earlier, the seer said Shivakumar should become the CM. “I demand that Congress make Shivakumar the CM,” he said.</p>