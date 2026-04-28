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Leadership change or Cabinet rejig: Karnataka Congress camps expect ‘good news’

Anticipate decision by May 20 when govt completes 3 years
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 21:35 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 21:35 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka Politics

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