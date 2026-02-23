<p>Bagalkot: Senior minister Satish Jarkiholi on Sunday warned that the leadership row would damage the Congress party's image and that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had been urged to intervene and resolve it.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, Jarkiholi said, "If the leadership issue is not resolved at the earliest, it has the potential to damage the party's image and cause administrative confusion. We have apprised the party leadership of the political developments and have asked them to intervene and clear the confusions," he said.</p>.Satish Jarkiholi, K N Rajanna meet Mallikarjun Kharge amid Karnataka leadership uncertainty.<p>When asked about change in leadership after the budget, Jarkiholi said, "We haven't heard about any power-sharing deal. Siddaramaiah will continue as CM for the remaining period. It is up to the high command to take a call. All we want is that the leadership should clear the confusion," he said. </p>