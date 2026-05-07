<p>Bengaluru: Purushottama Bilimale, Chairperson of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), has urged the Transport Department to strictly enforce linguistic regulations for app-based cab aggregators, seeking a permanent end to recurring friction between non-Kannada speaking drivers and local commuters.</p>.<p>In a formal letter to the Transport Commissioner, Bilimale said that while existing laws mandate a working knowledge of the local language, poor implementation has led to frequent language conflicts on the city's streets.</p>.<p>Bilimale pointed to the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016, specifically citing Sub-rule (8). The rule stipulates that any person operating a vehicle under an aggregator licence must have resided in Karnataka for at least two years and be able to speak Kannada clearly.</p>.‘Make Kannada mandatory for auto, cab drivers in Karnataka’: KPCC's letter to CM.<p>"Despite these provisions being enshrined in the Motor Vehicles Act since 2016, they have not been adequately enforced. This has resulted in several distressing altercations between non-local drivers and Kannada-speaking passengers," Bilimale said.</p>.<p>The KDA chief said the goal is not merely punitive, but educational. He suggested that the Transport Department organise Kannada learning workshops for drivers who lack proficiency in the language.</p>.<p>"The Kannada Development Authority is ready to extend all necessary cooperation and resources to help drivers bridge the communication gap. However, the Transport Department must take the first step by ensuring these rules are implemented on the ground," he added.</p>