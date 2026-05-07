Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Learn Kannada or face action, KDA chief tells non-local cab drivers

Bilimale said that while existing laws mandate a working knowledge of the local language, poor implementation has led to frequent language conflicts on the city's streets.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 22:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 May 2026, 22:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKannadaKDAcab drivers

Follow us on :

Follow Us