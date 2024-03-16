‘Learn with Skill’ to be launched in three state varsities

The higher education department has identified three state-run universities to launch the ‘Learn with Skill’ programme under which industrial and entrepreneurship training will be provided to final-year students in government degree colleges.
The department has issued an order choosing Davanagere, Raichur and Tumkur universities to implement the project on pilot basis. The students studying in 6th semester will be provided with training in various skills which are in demand in the industries.
Speaking to DH, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said, “The training will be provided to BA, BCom, BSc and BBA students in their final year. Some of the important subjects for training includes, Cyber Security, Hardware and Networking, Product design etc..”
“Each college under the selected universities will be given two courses and 50 hours of training. This is mainly to skill-train the students as per the industry needs. At the same time, the colleges will provide entrepreneurship training. The aim is not just to prepare employable graduates, but also to make employment creators,” said the minister.
Along with this, the department will also provide various skill trainings for government engineering and polytechnic students in association with Karnataka German Technical Training Institute at Bengaluru and Kalaburagi. Meanwhile, under ‘UDYOG-CMKKY’ scheme the department in association with TATA Tech Ltd is implementing industry 4.0 courses for short term duration at 150 Industrial Training Institutes.
(Published 15 March 2024, 23:50 IST)