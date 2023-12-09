Leelavathi loved Tulu culture and local cuisine: Thamma Laxman

Mangaluru: "Amma (Leelavathi), who hailed from Beltangady taluk, had acted in as many as eight Tulu films," well-known Art Director Thamma Laxman said.

Some among them include hit Tulu films like 'Pagetha Puge', 'Bisatthy Babu', 'Yaan Sanyasi aape', 'Savirodthi Savithri' and 'Bhadkare Budle', Thamma Laxman recollected. "She also had acted in a Kannada film, 'Yaradu', which was directed by me in 2009," Thamma Laxman informed.

Leelavathy's contribution to the Tulu film industry is immense, informs Thamma Laxman, the author of `Tulu Belli Thereya Suvarna Yaana.' Leelavathy was passionate about Tulu culture and cuisine. "Leelavathy and her son Vinod Raj used to interact with us in the Tulu language. During shootings, Leelavathy had served us food on many occasions," he said.

Leelavathy was fond of seafood, with prawn dishes being her favourite. She used to visit prominent temples in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi twice a year. "I had met Amma recently to hand over a copy of the book on October 31. I had never imagined that would be my last interaction with Amma," he regretted.