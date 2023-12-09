Leelavathi, top star of the ’60s, was glam and versatile

M Leelavathi, who died on Friday, shot to fame in the 1960s, and soon became a hit pair with the legendary Rajkumar.
From 1934 to 1950, Kannada cinema got its leading ladies from the stage. As the market expanded, the industry began scouting for glamorous heroines. One find was Harini who debuted as a vamp in Jaganmohini (1951). The other was B Saroja Devi. When Harini moved to secondary roles and Saroja Devi migrated to Tamil and Telugu, Leelavathi emerged as the first choice of Kannada filmmakers.
Leelavathi had worked in a drama company owned by the great thespian M V Subbaiah Naidu. When his company ran into rough weather, he shut it down and produced the Kannada film Bhakta Prahlada in 1958. Leelavathi made her screen debut with a small role in this film.
In the beginning, it was a struggle and she played character roles in Mangalya Yoga, Dharma Vijaya and Jagajyothi Basaveshwara (1959). In the last film, she reprised the role of Akka Mahadevi, the 12th-century saint-poet, and won critical acclaim.
Later, she was cast opposite Rajkumar in the historical film Ranadheera Kanteerava (1960). Incidentally, he was one of the producers too. This film paved the way for one of the most successful screen pairs.
She played Doddi, a street dancer, who becomes a victim of palace intrigue.
She acted in a host of films after that. Rajkumar and Leelavathi became the first and the most successful pair in the ‘60s. Of 21 Kannada films released in 1963, Leelavathi appeared in the lead in 11 with Rajkumar.
Be it the hot-headed princess of Veerakesari, or the destitute in Kulavadhu, or the tragic victim in Valmiki, Leelavathi could handle it all with ease. She acted in all genres--historical, mythological, and social drama. When new actresses such as Jayanthi, Kalpana, Bharathi and Chandrakala emerged, Leelavathi held her own, and remained unchallenged. She acted opposite almost all leading actors of the time.
In all, Leelavathi acted in 45 films with Raj Kumar, 27 of them as the heroine. She not only acted as his love interest but also as his daughter (Bhoodana), sister (Vatsalya), sister-in-law (Premamayi) and mother-in-law (Naa Ninna Mareyalare).
In a career spanning five decades, she acted in 200 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Tulu. She shared her screen presence with the biggest stars of the era — N T Rama Rao, Uday Kumar and Kalyan Kumar.
Leelavathi endeared herself to her fans in the role of a suffering woman in many films. She played a woman braving adversity to keep the family together. Her essays in Kulavadhu, Valmiki, Karuneye Kutumbada Kannu, Tumbida Koda, Premamayi, Santha Tukaram Bhagyadevathe, Bhakta Kumabara and Sipayi Ramu were memorable.
She played comic roles in Maduve Madi Nodu, Naa Mechida Huduga and Professor Huchuraya. When she moved to character roles, she shone brighter. Annapoorna of Gejje Pooje, Sharapanjara, Lakshmi of Bhaktha Kumbara, and Yamune of Sipayi Ramu showed the great artistry within Leelavathi.
Renowned directors such as Puttanna Kangal, M R Vithal and K Balachander were keen to cast her. Her acting in Puttanna’s Gejje Pooje, Nagarahavu, Katha Sangama, Bili Hendthi, Balcahander’s Avargal, Benkiyalli Aralida Hoovu, Vithal’s Premamayi, Nandadeepa and Siddalingaiah’s Doorada Betta came in for high praise and and won her awards. She received the Dr Rajkumar Award (1999-2000), instituted by the Karnataka government, for lifetime achievement. Tumkur University conferred her with an honorary doctorate.
Leelavathi ventured into film production to shape the career of her son Vinod Raj. In her later years, she took up farming, something she loved. She built a primary health centre and veterinary hospital in Soladevanahalli, Nelamangala.
(The author is a film historian)