Leelavathi, top star of the ’60s, was glam and versatile

Be it the hot-headed princess of Veerakesari, or the destitute in Kulavadhu, or the tragic victim in Valmiki, Leelavathi could handle it all with ease. She acted in all genres--historical, mythological, and social drama. When new actresses such as Jayanthi, Kalpana, Bharathi and Chandrakala emerged, Leelavathi held her own, and remained unchallenged. She acted opposite almost all leading actors of the time.