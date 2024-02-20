Legislative council by-election: Congress candidate Puttanna triumphs in Teachers constituency

In the by-election election held to the legislative council, Congress candidate P Puttanna triumphed in the Teachers constituency.

He beat his nearest A P Ranganath -- a joint candidate of the BJP-JD(S) alliance by 1,506 votes.

A total of 14,432 voters had cast their votes during the elections held on February 16.

Puttanna had won from Bangalore Teachers’ constituency in November 2020 on a BJP ticket and had switched to the Congress camp, necessitating the by-election.

The result is seen as a setback for the BJP and JD(S) combine, as it was the first they were fighting fought together after the latter joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in September last year.