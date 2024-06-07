Legislative Council polls: BJP candidate wins from South West Graduates Constituency

5115 votes were rejected.

In the South West Graduates constituency - Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Kodagu, Shimoga and Udupi districts - 78.19 per cent polling was registered on Monday, as 66,497 voters cast their votes out of a total of 85,089 voters.

Counting of votes of polls for this seat concluded by Thursday midnight around 12.30 am at Maharani's Science College on JLB Road, in Mysuru.