Legislative Council polls: BJP candidate wins from South West Graduates Constituency

Mysuru: BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate Dhananjaya Sarji (BJP) won the biennial poll to the Karnataka Legislative Council - from the South West Graduates constituency.
Dhananjaya Sarji secured 37,627 votes and won with a margin of 24,111 votes against Congress candidate Aayanur Manjunatha, who secured 13,516 votes. K Raghupathi Bhat, a BJP rebel candidate who contested as an Independent secured 7039 votes and came at the third place.
5115 votes were rejected.
In the South West Graduates constituency - Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Kodagu, Shimoga and Udupi districts - 78.19 per cent polling was registered on Monday, as 66,497 voters cast their votes out of a total of 85,089 voters.
Counting of votes of polls for this seat concluded by Thursday midnight around 12.30 am at Maharani's Science College on JLB Road, in Mysuru.
Published 06 June 2024, 22:02 IST