Legislators’ Day for MLAs to showcase their talent

Bengaluru: The Assembly Secretariat is preparing to host ‘Legislators Day’, providing a platform for lawmakers to express themselves creatively.
The secretariat is collecting information on interests and hobbies of lawmakers in the fields of arts, culture and sports. Since only a few MLAs responded to the first call for information, the secretariat has given them time till the end of June to respond.
MLAs have been asked to spell out their hobbies. Those who are into drama, Yakshagana, extempore speeches, mimicry and solo acting will have a stage to perform. The performing arts aficionados - classical music, Hindustani, folk, singing, dancing - have been asked to come forward.
MLAs who are into sports - Kabaddi, swimming, wrestling, football, cricket, carrom, chess, basket ball, throw ball, table tennis, badminton, volleyball, athletics, hockey etc. - can participate. The secretariat is planning individual and group contests. Based on the information received, the schedule will be finalised.
Published 14 June 2024, 23:34 IST