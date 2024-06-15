Legislators’ Day for MLAs to showcase their talent

Bengaluru: The Assembly Secretariat is preparing to host ‘Legislators Day’, providing a platform for lawmakers to express themselves creatively.

The secretariat is collecting information on interests and hobbies of lawmakers in the fields of arts, culture and sports. Since only a few MLAs responded to the first call for information, the secretariat has given them time till the end of June to respond.

MLAs have been asked to spell out their hobbies. Those who are into drama, Yakshagana, extempore speeches, mimicry and solo acting will have a stage to perform. The performing arts aficionados - classical music, Hindustani, folk, singing, dancing - have been asked to come forward.