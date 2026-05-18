Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Length of imprisonment alone cannot be grounds for parole, Karnataka High Court rules

The petitioner claimed that he has undergone incarceration for about 14 years and in 2020, the high court had directed the prison authorities to reconsider his application seeking parole.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 18:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 18:23 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtConvictcriminal

Follow us on :

Follow Us