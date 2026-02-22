<p>Basavapatna (Davangere dist): A leopard died after getting trapped in a wire fence erected around areca plantation at Nilogal in Channagiri taluk on Saturday.</p>.<p>A farmer who came to plantation in the morning for irrigating the crops, found the leopard trapped in the wire fence and struggling to free itself. He alerted the forest officials, who rushed to the spot, called the forest department's anaesthetist in Shivamogga. However, before he arrived, the leopard had breathed its last.</p>.Karnataka universities to be treated as single entities for recruitment.<p>Forest officials burnt the carcass in the presence of villagers. </p>