Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Leopard cub dies in anti-poaching camp in Karnataka's Sagar

The forest staff ensured medical care for the cub, but it succumbed to injuries.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 21:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2026, 21:06 IST
Karnataka Newsleopardsagar

Follow us on :

Follow Us