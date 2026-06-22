Leopard cub dies in anti-poaching camp in Karnataka's Sagar

<p>Sagar: A four-month-old leopard cub died on Sunday at the anti-poaching camp in Halasasi village of Muppane forest division in the taluk. </p><p>The leopard cub was found injured on Saturday near the areca plantation belonging to Yogaraj at Mandavalli village, under the Muppane Forest Patrol area.</p>.<p>The forest staff ensured medical care for the cub, but it succumbed to injuries. </p><p>Veterinary Officer Akash conducted the post-mortem in the presence of Tahsildar Pratibha R, Zonal Forest Officer Dhananjaya, and Revenue Officer Birappa.</p>