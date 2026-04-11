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Leopard dies after fight with porcupine in buffer zone of Bandipur Tiger Reserve

The male leopard aged around three years suffered injuries on its chest, ribs and face.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 16:48 IST
Karnataka NewsleopardBandipur Tiger Reserve Forest

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