<p>Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar): A leopard died in a fight with a porcupine in Bommanahalli, coming under the buffer zone of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bandipur">Bandipur Tiger Reserve</a>, in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district.</p><p>ACF Naveen Kumar said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leopard">leopard's </a>carcass was found in Kundakere range, under the Bandipur Tiger Reserve area.</p><p>The fight between the two animals took place on a piece of land belonging to Shankar of Bommanahalli. </p>.Leopard caught in fence, dies in Karnataka's Channagiri taluk.<p>The male leopard aged around three years suffered injuries on its chest, ribs and face. Range Forest Officer Nagendra Nayak said that the leopard died as the quills of the porcupine had pierced its body. </p><p>A post mortem was conducted and the viscera samples have been sent for test. The leopard was cremated as per the norms, he said.</p>