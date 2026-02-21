<p>Davangere: A leopard has reportedly died after getting caught in a wire fence installed around a areca plantation at Nilogal village near here.</p><p>The leopard died in the plantation of farmer G Ranganagouda. Forest Department officials, who conducted a search on the spot have launched an investigation into the death of the leopard. </p> .<p>When Ranganagouda's son went to the plantation on Saturday morning, he noticed that a leopard was stuck in a wire fence. </p><p>He immediately brought it to the attention of the Mavinakatte range forest officials. Forest Department personnel who rushed to the spot conducted an inspection. Sources informed that the leopard died while trying to call an anesthesiologist from Shivamogga.</p>