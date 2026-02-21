Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Leopard dies after getting caught in a wire fence in Karnataka

The leopard died in the plantation of farmer G Ranganagouda. Forest Department officials, who conducted a search on the spot have launched an investigation into the death of the leopard.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 13:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 13:48 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us