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Homeindiakarnataka

Leopard spotted in residential area in Karnataka's Arsikere

The wild cat that was not sighted after that, resurfaced and has entered the village on Saturday late night to attack animals.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 18:07 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 18:07 IST
Karnatakaleopard

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