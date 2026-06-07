Leopard spotted in residential area in Karnataka's Arsikere

<p>Arsikere (Hassan dist): A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leopard">leopard </a>perching on a compound wall of a house to attack a pet dog late in the night, has created panic among the people at Kalegowdanakoppalu village, Arsikere taluk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan-districthttps://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan-district">Hassan </a>district.</p>.<p>CCTV camera footage shows the leopard sitting on a compound wall of a house in the darkness. The video clip has gone viral on social media, triggering fear among the residents here. The locals suspect that the leopard might have strayed into the village to attack the pet animals. </p>.<p>The locals recalled that the leopard had dragged a goat and consumed it near the village last week. The wild cat that was not sighted after that, resurfaced and has entered the village on Saturday late night to attack animals. This has created fear among the people in the village.</p>.On cam: Leopard spotted near Doctor's Colony in Mangaluru .<p>Even though the CCTV system started sounding the siren, the leopard was seen sitting on the wall without any fear, the CCTV footage showed.</p>.<p>The people are fearing to come out during night times due to this. The farmers too expressed anxiety over the safety of their livestock in the village.</p>.<p>The Forest Department officials should visit the spot and take necessary precautionary measures for the safety of the people. The incident should be considered seriously and install a cage to capture the animal, the villagers demanded.</p>