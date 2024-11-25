Home
Leopard rescued from Nelamangala village

Forest officers had placed cages at several places around the hill after Kariyamma, aged around 50 years, was killed on September 17. On Monday, officials found a male leopard aged around eight years in the cage.
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 17:08 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 17:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaleopard

