<p>A leopard was spotted at Malai Mahadeshwara Hills, a popular pilgrim centre in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Wednesday morning, creating panic among the devotees. </p><p>The leopard was sighted by the devotees on the road to the hill. It was found near the retaining wall, at a curve near a place - Ane Taledimba, it is said.</p>.Karnataka reviewing policy on ‘water, energy guzzling’ data centres\n.<p>The devotees visiting the hill on a vehicle have captured this on their mobile phones. </p><p>It may be mentioned that a leopard had attacked and killed a devotee from Mandya, who was on a padayatra to the hill, during Maha Shivaratri jatra mahotsava. </p><p>The Forest department officials have arrived on the spot. </p>