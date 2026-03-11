Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Leopard sighted at Karnataka's Malai Mahadeshwara Hills, creates panic

The leopard was sighted by the devotees on the road to the hill.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 08:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 08:42 IST
Karnataka Newsleopard

Follow us on :

Follow Us