Leopard trapped inside unused toilet rescued in Chikkamagaluru

<p>Tarikere (Chikkamagaluru): Forest Department officials on Saturday rescued a three-year-old female leopard that was trapped inside an unused toilet in Mudugundi village of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chikkamagaluru">Tarikere </a>taluk.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/leopard">leopard </a>reportedly entered the toilet early in the morning while attempting to hunt a dog that had taken shelter inside the structure. However, after it entered, the toilet door shut, leaving the animal trapped. Residents who heard noises coming from the toilet grew suspicious and informed the Forest Department.</p>.Leopard spotted in residential area in Karnataka's Arsikere.<p>Following directions from Bhadravathi Deputy Conservator of Forests Ravindra Kumar, forest officials and staff rushed to the spot with nets and a capture cage and launched a rescue operation.</p><p>A veterinary team led by Dr Shravan Singh Rathore from Tyavarekoppa in Shivamogga arrived at the village and administered a tranquiliser to the leopard through an opening in the roof of the toilet. After the animal was sedated, officials captured it and shifted it to the Forest Department office.</p><p> Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Umar Badsha said the leopard would undergo a medical examination and, if found healthy, would be released back into its natural habitat. </p>