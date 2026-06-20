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Homeindiakarnataka

Leopard trapped inside unused toilet rescued in Chikkamagaluru

A veterinary team led by Dr Shravan Singh Rathore from Tyavarekoppa in Shivamogga arrived at the village and administered a tranquiliser to the leopard through an opening in the roof of the toilet.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 15:23 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 15:23 IST
Karnataka NewsleopardChikkamagaluru

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