Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Leopard undergoes MRI scan in Karnataka's Shivamogga zoo

The leopard's condition is critical right now.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 09:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 February 2026, 09:44 IST
Karnataka NewsshivamoggaleopardMRI

Follow us on :

Follow Us