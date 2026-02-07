<p>Shivamogga: Around 15-year old male leopard in the zoo at Tyavarekoppa near here underwent MRI scanning in a private hospital on Friday night after it was struck by paralysis.</p><p>According to veterinary officer Manohar, the leopard in the zoo stopped moving from one place to the other within the enclosure. When examined, four legs had no movement. </p>.Only handful of Karnataka students at Shivamogga campus of Raksha varsity.<p>To check whether it is linked to brain defect or spinal cord defect, it was taken to a hospital in Shivamogga last night. The report confirmed that the issue is with the spinal cord. It is being treated in the zoo now. The condition is critical. </p><p>He further stated age factor is the main reason for it. Though four limbs of the big cat have no movement, other organs are still active.</p>