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Homeindiakarnataka

Leopardess trapped inside toilet rescued in Karnataka's Tarikere

The leopardess reportedly entered the toilet in pursuit of a dog that had taken shelter inside the structure.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 23:56 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 23:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaChikkamagaluru

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