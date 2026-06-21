Leopardess trapped inside toilet rescued in Karnataka's Tarikere

<p>Tarikere: Forest Department personnel on Saturday rescued a three-year-old leopardess that was trapped inside an unused toilet in Mudugundi village in Tarikere taluk, Chikkamagaluru district.</p>.<p>The leopardess reportedly entered the toilet in pursuit of a dog that had taken shelter inside the structure. However, the toilet door shut as soon as the big cat entered inside. Residents who heard strange noises coming from the toilet immediately alerted the Forest Department.</p>.<p>Accordingly, Forest Department personnel rushed to the spot with nets and a cage.</p>.<p>A team of veterinarians led by Dr Shravan Singh tranquilised leopardess. Once sedated, the leopardess was captured, and was shifted to the Forest Department office.</p>