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Let RSS file case against Kharge on its letterhead: Priyank

Priyank asked if anyone would pour milk if they came across a poisonous snake.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 21:27 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 21:27 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsRSSPriyank Kharge

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