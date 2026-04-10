<p>Kalaburagi: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge questioned why the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) did not register a complaint against Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the ‘poisonous snake’ remarks instead of letting some other persons do so.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said RSS should file a case on their letterhead if they were a registered organisation.</p>.<p>“Our principle is an equal life for all, an equal share for all. We follow the principles of Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar. Some are against these principles and anti-Constitution. Our personal opinion is that it is not right. After all, what did Mallikarjun Kharge say?”, he said.</p>.Mallikarjun Kharge urges Kerala voters to choose a government that listens, cares, and delivers.<p>He asked if anyone would pour milk if they came across a poisonous snake.</p>.<p>BJP has majority in Parliament. Let it be said that dalits, minorities and tribals are not from our country. Hugs UAE, wants oil and urea from them. That’s why saffron also comes in large quantities from there. So let’s stop all business dealings with Muslim countries. Amit Shah’s son played IPL in this Dubai during Covid. Why such double policy? Priyank said that they were not able to justify their words.</p>.<p>“Please tell me about the statement made by the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, that Mallikarjuna Kharge and Priyank Kharge will be jailed.</p>.<p>“If they have the strength, let them bring a squad and arrest us,” he challenged.</p>.<p>“Mine and Mallikarjuna Kharge’s theory is the same. What’s wrong with that? Ours is a snail theory. When we had it, Narayana Swami also had it. When the BJP went and carried the RSS, they changed completely,” he said.</p>.<p>Legislative Council members Tippannappa Kamakanur and Jagadeva Guttedara and GESCOM President Praveena Patil Harawala were present.</p>