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Let trustees leave the mutt first, Karnataka seer Vachanananda Swamiji demands

'We gave the mutt a form and made thousands of devotees come to the mutt. How can we throw them out of the mutt now?'
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 08:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaseerMutt

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