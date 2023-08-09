Letter against Chaluvarayaswamy: CID officials visit Department of Agriculture office in Mandya

After Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered a CID probe over the purported letter written by the assistant directors against Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, a team of CID officials visited the office of the Department of Agriculture, in Mandya, on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned that the state government ordered a CID probe over the allegations on Tuesday. A team, led by CID IG Praveen Madhukar Pawar, visited the Joint Director’s office, situated in the deputy commissioner’s office complex on Wednesday. The CID sleuths held talks with the Joint Director V S Ashok for a while.