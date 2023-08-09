Letter against Chaluvarayaswamy: CID officials visit Department of Agriculture office in Mandya

After Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered a CID probe over the purported letter written by the assistant directors against Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, a team of CID officials visited the office of the Department of Agriculture, in Mandya, on Wednesday.
It may be mentioned that the state government ordered a CID probe over the allegations on Tuesday. A team, led by CID IG Praveen Madhukar Pawar, visited the Joint Director’s office, situated in the deputy commissioner’s office complex on Wednesday. The CID sleuths held talks with the Joint Director V S Ashok for a while.
Later, the officials held separate talks with all the seven Assistant Directors, who were said to have written the letter against Chaluvarayaswamy. Superintendent of Police N Yatish was with them during the inquiry, which lasted for more than an hour.
Based on information that the letter which reached the Governor’s office was sent from the Saraswathipuram post office in Mysuru, the team also visited Mysuru for verification.