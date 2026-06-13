Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Letter campaign against river diversion to begin on June 15 in Karnataka's Sirsi

'The government has not responded to the requests submitted by activists and environmental experts regarding the pros and cons of the project, said Anant Hegde Ashisara.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 01:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 01:30 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSirsi

Follow us on :

Follow Us