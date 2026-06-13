Letter campaign against river diversion to begin on June 15 in Karnataka's Sirsi

<p>Sirsi: A letter campaign will be launched on June 15 to conserve ecologically sensitive Bedti and Aghanashini valleys and to express opposition to unscientific Bedti-Varada river diversion projects, said Bedti-Aghanashini Kolla Samrakshana Samiti president Anant Hegde Ashisara. </p>.<p>He was speaking at the Vanamahotsava programme held at the Yoga Mandir here on Friday.</p>.Bengaluru postal dept releases postcards of Mysuru royal family.<p>“The government has not responded to the requests submitted by activists and environmental experts regarding the pros and cons of the project. In this context, it has been decided to intensify the people’s movement against the river diversion projects. On June 15, more than 2,000 people will gather and submit protest letters to the state government through the assistant commissioner,” he explained.</p>.<p>The committee’s convener, Vishwanath Shigehalli, said, “Environmentalists will gather in front of the assistant commissioner’s office in the town at 10:30 am on June 15, and from there, the campaign will be officially launched by sending a letter of our demand to the state government.”</p>