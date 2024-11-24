Home
Letter campaign at Lakkundi to preserve past glory 

Tourism Minister H K Patil has written a letter about the archeological heritage of Lakkundi, which will be delivered to every house in Lakkundi starting from November 24.
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 21:47 IST

