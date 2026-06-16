Letter campaign launched against river diversion project in Karnataka's Sirsi

<p>Sirsi: Raising slogans such as 'Bedti kodevu, Aghanashini bidevu' and 'our river, our right', hundreds of farmers, fishermen, forest dwellers and environmentalists participated in a letter campaign in Sirsi on Monday, opposing the proposed Bedti–Aghanashini river diversion project.</p>.<p>During the programme, letters bearing nearly 10,000 signatures opposing the project were submitted to the government.</p>.GBA truck kills worker near Sirsi Circle on Bengaluru's Mysuru Road.<p>On the premises of the Assistant Commissioner office here, protesters gathered holding letters and shouting slogans against the government. </p>.<p>Addressing the protesters, MLA Bhimanna Naik said that implementing such a project is impractical when the region is already struggling to meet its drinking water needs.</p>.<p>“Protecting our natural resources and river sources is not only my responsibility as an MLA but also my foremost duty as a son of this soil. Diverting these rivers will severely damage the ecological balance of the Malnad region. I had strongly opposed this environmentally destructive project in the Legislative Assembly earlier and I am prepared to join the public in protests on the streets as well. Resolutions demanding the project’s withdrawal must be passed in taluk and district KDP meetings,” he said.</p>.<p>Bedti–Aghanashini Basin Conservation Committee president Anant Hegde Ashisar alleged that the report submitted to the government regarding the river-linking project contained false information. “It is unfortunate that there is eagerness to implement the project even when rivers are running dry. The Western Ghats are already suffering due to various government projects,” he said.</p>.<p>Agitation committee vice-president Gopalakrishna Vaidya warned that the agitation would continue until the project was completely scrapped. “We are prepared for any form of struggle,” he said.</p>.<p>V N Hegde Bomnalli, R S Hegde Bhairumbe, Sripad Raysad, Shivananda Kalave, N G Hegde Bhatrakeri, Veda Hegde Neernalli, Vishwanath Shigehalli and several other environmentalists and people took part in the campaign.</p>