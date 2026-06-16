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Homeindiakarnataka

Letter campaign launched against river diversion project in Karnataka's Sirsi

During the programme, letters bearing nearly 10,000 signatures opposing the project were submitted to the government.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 01:05 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 01:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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