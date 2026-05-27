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Homeindiakarnataka

'Final decision lies with KERC', officials say as Tata Power applies for distribution licence in Karnataka

Wires and distribution networks constitute huge infrastructure and duplicating such infrastructure could snatch away the economic benefit.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 00:16 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 00:16 IST
India NewsKarnatakaTata PowerKERC

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