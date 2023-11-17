Lies are H D Kumaraswamy's family deity, all his allegations are like hit-and-run cases, says Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that Congress will win the Assembly elections being held in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
The Chief Minister embarked on a two-day tour to Mysuru district on Friday and will be participating in various programmes.
Speaking to reporters at the airport in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah targeted former chief minister and JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy and said, there is no history of him telling the truth. All his allegations are like hit-and-run cases. He has been levelling allegations out of jealousy and revenge on Yatindara Siddaramaiah issue.
"Yatindra Siddaramaiah had spared the constituency for me and I have told him to look after Varuna segment and he is working for the people. Is it wrong? He is the president of Ashraya committee and also a KDP member. He has discussed certain issues with me. It has been misconstrued", Sidddaramaiah explained.
"Kumaraswamy speaks nothing but lies. Lies are his family deity, he ridiculed. "I don't know revenge politics. Anyone be it Kumaraswamy, or leaders of my party, if they have made a mistake, they should be punished, he said. Let him furnish the evidence. We will order a probe," Siddaramaiah added.
Commenting on the probe on the previous government, Siddaramaiah explained that Congress government has initiated a probe on 40 per cent commission, Covid irregularities, medical college scam, bitcoin and others of the previous BJP government. Four commissions have been formed and a report is yet to be submitted, he said.