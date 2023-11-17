Lies are H D Kumaraswamy's family deity, all his allegations are like hit-and-run cases, says Siddaramaiah

"Yatindra Siddaramaiah had spared the constituency for me and I have told him to look after Varuna segment and he is working for the people. Is it wrong? He is the president of Ashraya committee and also a KDP member. He has discussed certain issues with me. It has been misconstrued", Sidddaramaiah explained.

"Kumaraswamy speaks nothing but lies. Lies are his family deity, he ridiculed. "I don't know revenge politics. Anyone be it Kumaraswamy, or leaders of my party, if they have made a mistake, they should be punished, he said. Let him furnish the evidence. We will order a probe," Siddaramaiah added.

Commenting on the probe on the previous government, Siddaramaiah explained that Congress government has initiated a probe on 40 per cent commission, Covid irregularities, medical college scam, bitcoin and others of the previous BJP government. Four commissions have been formed and a report is yet to be submitted, he said.