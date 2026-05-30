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Lifestyle diseases increase significantly in Karnataka: NFHS 6

Apart from a sedentary lifestyle, increasing consumption of unhealthy foods, stress, smoking and consumption of alcohol were the leading causes for an increase in such diseases, the data has shown.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 23:39 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 23:39 IST
lifestyleKarnataka NewsDiseases

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