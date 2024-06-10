Lightning arresters to be installed on pilot basis in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the district administration will install lightning arresters in four to six locations in Puttur, Sullia and Subrahmanya areas where several lightning related incidents have occurred.
Puttur, Sullia and Subrahmanya are considered hotspot for lightning, these areas have also witnessed deaths due to lighting strikes. Thus, the district administration has decided to take up a pilot project of installing lightning arresters.
These lightning arresters will cover a distance of 500 metres to 1.5 km. Kukke Subrahmanya Temple has installed it within its compound to avoid any lightning related mishaps, Rao told the media in Mangaluru after chairing a review meeting on Monday.
Illegal extraction
He further said officials from Mines and Geology have been asked to take strict action against those involved in illegal extraction of laterite soil in the district.
A delegation from Karopady area visited the minister and submitted a complaint on illegal extraction of laterite soil and its transportation which was carried unabated in the region.
The officials have been asked to take the help of the police and the district administration has been asked to provide protection to the officials.
"Deputy Director of Mines and Geology will be held responsible if the illegal extraction of laterite soil continues in the district," he warned.
The officials have also been asked to check illegal extraction of sand from CRZ and non CRZ areas. Despite installation of CCTV cameras, illegal extraction of sand continues. Hence, officials have been asked to act against those involved and curtail illegal extraction of sand.
A meeting on sand extraction in CRZ areas was held in Bengaluru recently. “I have asked officials to solve all the legal hurdles in carrying out sand extraction in CRZ areas to take up extraction,” Rao said.
The fireworks manufacturing units have been also been asked to adhere to the guidelines to ensure no mishaps take place at the units. The fire service personnel have been directed to issue NoC only after the units adhere to the guidelines.
The minister said that district administration and all other departments have been asked to take precautionary measures to tackle natural disaster in the district.
“I have asked disaster management teams in the taluks to conduct a mock drill to check the preparedness of the team in tackling emergency situation. The officials have been asked to check the condition of inflatable boats, cutting machines, generator, life jackets and so on,” Rao said.
He further said that there is no shortage of funds to tackle disaster in the district.
Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P said that there is Rs 17.81 crore available with District Disaster Relief Fund and Rs 4.36 crore available under Taluk Disaster Relief Fund.