Lightning arresters to be installed on pilot basis in Dakshina Kannada

Illegal extraction

He further said officials from Mines and Geology have been asked to take strict action against those involved in illegal extraction of laterite soil in the district.

A delegation from Karopady area visited the minister and submitted a complaint on illegal extraction of laterite soil and its transportation which was carried unabated in the region.

The officials have been asked to take the help of the police and the district administration has been asked to provide protection to the officials.

"Deputy Director of Mines and Geology will be held responsible if the illegal extraction of laterite soil continues in the district," he warned.

The officials have also been asked to check illegal extraction of sand from CRZ and non CRZ areas. Despite installation of CCTV cameras, illegal extraction of sand continues. Hence, officials have been asked to act against those involved and curtail illegal extraction of sand.

A meeting on sand extraction in CRZ areas was held in Bengaluru recently. “I have asked officials to solve all the legal hurdles in carrying out sand extraction in CRZ areas to take up extraction,” Rao said.