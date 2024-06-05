Lightning attack kills two women in Arkalgud, Hassan district

Hassan: Two women were killed in a lightning attack, when they were working on the field, at Doddamagga village, in Arkalgud taluk, Hassan district, on Wednesday afternoon. Three others, who were with them, have been injured.
The deceased are Dyavamma (60) and Puttamma (60). Three others - Marigowda, Usha and Saroja, have been seriously injured and have been admitted to the government hospital in Arkalgud town.
Allegedlly, they were working on the agricultural field, sowing jowar at around 1 pm on Wednesday. As it started raining, they sought refuge under a tree, when the lightning struck, killing two on the spot.
Arkalgud MLA A Manju visited the hospital, consoled the family members and inquired about the health of the injured. He also directed the tahsildar to ensure the grieving families get government compensation.
