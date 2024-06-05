Lightning attack kills two women in Arkalgud, Hassan district

The deceased are Dyavamma (60) and Puttamma (60). Three others - Marigowda, Usha and Saroja, have been seriously injured and have been admitted to the government hospital in Arkalgud town.

Allegedlly, they were working on the agricultural field, sowing jowar at around 1 pm on Wednesday. As it started raining, they sought refuge under a tree, when the lightning struck, killing two on the spot.

Arkalgud MLA A Manju visited the hospital, consoled the family members and inquired about the health of the injured. He also directed the tahsildar to ensure the grieving families get government compensation.